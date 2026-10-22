Turkey to host regional and European foreign ministers for talks on regional conflicts, source says

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 14:30 IST
Turkey to host regional and European foreign ministers for talks on regional conflicts, source says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ​will host his counterparts ​from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, ‌Britain, France ​and Germany in Istanbul on Friday for talks on regional conflicts, a Turkish diplomatic source ‌said on Thursday. The seven countries will meet in this format for the first time, at Turkey's initiative, the source said, as wars involving Iran, ‌Yemen and Ukraine threaten shipping routes and regional security.

The ministers are ‌expected to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the latest situation in the Strait of Hormuz, developments related to Yemen, efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and opportunities for closer ⁠cooperation between ​the regional and ⁠European countries, the person added. Fidan is expected to emphasise the need for ⁠a diplomatic solution to the war between the United States and Iran, the importance ​of freedom of navigation in the straits of Hormuz and Bab ⁠el-Mandeb, and reiterate Turkey's support for Saudi Arabia's security against attacks by Yemen's ⁠Iran-backed ​Houthi militants under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the source said.

He will also tell counterparts ⁠that Turkey has been working to stop the war in Ukraine spreading ⁠to the ⁠Black Sea, pointing to the regional security risks posed by the conflict, the source added.

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