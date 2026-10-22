Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 14:41 IST
Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran

The Greek finance ministry said on Thursday it ‌was implementing sanctions in place linked to Iran and that it backed efforts to effectively combat money laundering ‌and the financing of terrorism.

The statement comes ‌after the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it imposed sanctions on Karnakis & Karnakis, a law firm based in Greece ⁠and ​Panama, saying ⁠it had for years provided legal assistance to Iranian shipping ⁠networks. The Treasury also said that the US Financial ​Crimes Enforcement Network issued an administrative subpoena to ⁠advance an investigation into a Greek bank, which it did ⁠not ​name.

The Greek finance ministry said it had taken note of the US Treasury statement, ⁠adding that "all available information is being evaluated, and appropriate measures ⁠are ⁠being taken in accordance with established procedures and applicable national, EU, and international law."

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