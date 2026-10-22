US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports

​Major US ​banks ‌are detecting unauthorized ​third-party AI agents ‌operating inside customer accounts, with some agents attempting to ‌take actions that appear to ‌be independent of user instructions, Axios reported ⁠on Thursday, ​citing ⁠people familiar with the matter. Banks ⁠including Morgan Stanley , ​Bank of America , JPMorgan,, ⁠Wells Fargo and others ⁠are racing ​to contain agent risks, the report ⁠said.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify ⁠the report.