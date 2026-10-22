US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports
Major US banks are detecting unauthorized third-party AI agents operating inside customer accounts, with some agents attempting to take actions that appear to be independent of user instructions, Axios reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Banks including Morgan Stanley , Bank of America , JPMorgan,, Wells Fargo and others are racing to contain agent risks, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.