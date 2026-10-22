Tennis-ATP blocks 234,000 abusive comments from reaching players, fans

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 14:45 IST
Tennis-ATP blocks 234,000 abusive comments from reaching players, fans

Social media abuse was directed at over 85% of men's tennis players attracting engagement online in the past year, with the ATP ‌blocking some 234,000 comments from reaching them or fans, the governing body said on Thursday. The ATP based the findings on an analysis of more than 3.7 million comments across ATP and player social media channels by its Safe Sport initiative, ‌which uses AI-enabled moderation and specialist threat assessment.

It said more than 284,000 abusive comments were identified, and over ‌82% of them were removed in real time. During its first year, the programme identified and hid upwards of 162,000 comments containing "severe" abuse. "Player welfare sits at the heart of the ATP's safeguarding work," said Andrew Azzopardi, the ATP director of safeguarding.

"Preventing more than 234,000 abusive comments ⁠from reaching ​players and fans demonstrates the ⁠tangible impact the programme is having every day. Online abuse has no place in tennis. "We will keep investing in the technology, expertise and ⁠partnerships that protect players, and we will continue working with the authorities to hold those responsible to account."

ANONYMOUS ABUSERS Tennis players, like ​many athletes, often have to deal with the wrath of anonymous abusers online, many of whom are bettors, ⁠with French player Gael Monfils humorously hitting back at some of them following an early defeat in Stuttgart last year.

Monfils, 40, said at the ⁠time ​he was surprised people still put money on him to win against much younger opponents. Online abuse is not confined to angry gamblers, with American Coco Gauff saying earlier this month she received an "insane" amount of racist abuse ⁠at the China Open, prompting condemnation from the United Nations Human Rights Office.

World Tennis, the WTA, the All England ⁠Club and the United ⁠States Tennis Association have launched monitoring services that use a combination of artificial intelligence and open-source data to help protect players. The French Open has also made AI-powered software available ‌for players to ‌block online harassment and hate speech.

TRENDING

1
Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Services Affordable?

Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Se...

Sri Lanka
2
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
3
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
4
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Flavour of Trust: How eWOM, Authenticity Drive Street Food Success in Egypt

AI Diffusion Among Punjab Farmers in Pakistan: Associations with Perceived Farm Productivity, Profitability

AI Failures Make Headlines, But Most Corporate AI Incidents Never Appear in SEC Filings

Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026