Saudi Aramco tells staff to evacuate Dhahran headquarters, sources say
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has instructed staff to evacuate its headquarters in Dhahran and work remotely, six people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move marked the first time Aramco had asked staff to evacuate its headquarters since the start of the Iran war.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis caused extensive damage to the company's headquarters earlier this month when they struck the building, with fire spreading across several floors. The facility hosts an operations centre, which helps the world's largest oil company oversee onshore and offshore oil rigs, refineries, export terminals and thousands of kilometres of pipelines.
Separately, two people were killed on Wednesday after Saudi air defences intercepted a drone that was attempting to hit a facility at Aramco's Shaybah oilfield. Saudi Arabia has responded to Houthi attacks with a wave of strikes on missile launcher sites, vowing to protect the kingdom, and says it has intercepted many ballistic missiles fired by the group.