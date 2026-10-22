Austrian and Swiss women freed after 18 months in Niger reach Benghazi, sources say

An ​Austrian woman and a Swiss ‌woman arrived ​in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi after being freed from more than 18 months of detention in Niger, two officials speaking on ‌the condition of anonymity said on Wednesday.

The Austrian, identified by Austrian authorities as Eva G, who is in her 70s, was kidnapped in the desert town of Agadez in central Niger in January 2025. ‌Little information has been released about which group was holding her or what demands they may ‌have made. She had been living in Niger for years. The Swiss woman was taken hostage in April 2025.

Without naming her, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed in a post on X that the woman had been freed and ⁠said she was ​on her way ⁠back to Switzerland. His ministry said the government formed a task force after her capture, including police and intelligence services, and that ⁠it had stayed in regular contact with Austria.

The ministry said that for reasons of privacy protection it would ​not provide more details about the case. The Austrian Foreign Ministry separately confirmed the release of ⁠Eva G after what it called a "long, complex, and highly sensitive diplomatic process."

The two officials said the women were handed ⁠over ​to authorities from their respective countries and that the operation was overseen by Saddam Haftar, deputy commander-in-chief of Libya's armed forces. Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, is battling a jihadist insurgency ⁠linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that spun out of a Tuareg rebellion in northern ⁠Mali in 2012. The fighting ⁠has killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's central Sahel region over the past decade.

Kidnappings appeared to intensify in Niger last year.