PM Modi, Polish counterpart Tusk discuss new avenues of cooperation in defence, AI, critical minerals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, held a meeting at Hyderabad House here on Thursday, where they debated upon prospective avenues for partnership spanning critical minerals, defence, green technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both leaders resolved to collaborate towards doubling bilateral commerce by 2030 while highlighting the pivotal significance of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

During the meeting, PM Modi and Tusk also discussed regional and global developments. Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A new phase in the India-Poland Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland held wide-ranging talks today. Building on the Strategic Partnership established in 2024, the leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in areas including AI, green technologies, critical minerals and defence, while further deepening ties in trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges."

"Both leaders agreed to work together to double bilateral trade by 2030. The leaders underscored the importance of the India-EU FTA, which is set to unlock new opportunities for businesses and industries, giving fresh impetus to economic engagement. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based international order and reform of global institutions, including the UN Security Council," it said in a statement on X. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on PM Tusk and discussed cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

"Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India-Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains," he said in a post on X. Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit to India aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation across defence, trade and strategic sectors.

He was received by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, at the airport. "A warm welcome to Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland on his arrival in New Delhi. He was received at the airport by MoS Raj Bhushan Choudhary. The visit will provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen our longstanding ties," the MEA posted on X.

The visiting leader is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, alongside a high-level business delegation. According to the MEA, this marks Prime Minister Tusk's second visit to India in his capacity as Polish PM, with his first visit taking place during his earlier tenure in 2010.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, Prime Minister Tusk will travel to Bengaluru, where he will interact with diverse corporate stakeholders, including figures from the Information Technology (IT) and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23. (ANI)