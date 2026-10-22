Suspected Russia spy arrested in Germany

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 17:11 IST
Suspected Russia spy arrested in Germany

​A Ukrainian national ​was arrested in the ‌German state ​Brandenburg on suspicion of spying for Russia, a statement by federal ‌public prosecutors said on Thursday.

The person, identified by prosecutors as Vadym Y., had been in contact with ‌a Russian secret service via an intermediary since July ‌2025 at the latest, prosecutors said. The person was gathering military intelligence including information on the production of armoured vehicles, ⁠ammunition and ​explosives, as ⁠well as personnel and military installations at locations designed to ⁠secure NATO’s eastern flank, they said.

While some of the ​information was publicly available, other details were solicited from ⁠individuals in the European defence industry, they said. According to the ⁠statement, ​the accused will appear before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice tomorrow, who ⁠will serve him with the arrest warrant and decide on ⁠the ⁠enforcement of pre-trial detention.

German media had first reported on the news.

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