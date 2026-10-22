Suspected Russia spy arrested in Germany
A Ukrainian national was arrested in the German state Brandenburg on suspicion of spying for Russia, a statement by federal public prosecutors said on Thursday.
The person, identified by prosecutors as Vadym Y., had been in contact with a Russian secret service via an intermediary since July 2025 at the latest, prosecutors said. The person was gathering military intelligence including information on the production of armoured vehicles, ammunition and explosives, as well as personnel and military installations at locations designed to secure NATO’s eastern flank, they said.
While some of the information was publicly available, other details were solicited from individuals in the European defence industry, they said. According to the statement, the accused will appear before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice tomorrow, who will serve him with the arrest warrant and decide on the enforcement of pre-trial detention.
German media had first reported on the news.