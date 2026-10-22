Germany's Merz not surprised by arrest of alleged spy for Russia, warns of more

​German Chancellor ​Friedrich Merz ‌said on Thursday ​the arrestoutside Berlin of ‌a suspected spy who is alleged to have worked for Russia ‌did not surprise him and ‌warned that there would be more such cases in the future. "Germany ⁠is ​a ⁠target of intensive espionage activity; in that ⁠sense, the fact that this ​case was uncovered today is ⁠a success," he said at a ⁠press ​conference in Montenegro.

"However, let us not delude ⁠ourselves: the activities of Russian intelligence services ⁠in ⁠Germany remain at a consistently high level."