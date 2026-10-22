Germany's Merz not surprised by arrest of alleged spy for Russia, warns of more
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday the arrestoutside Berlin of a suspected spy who is alleged to have worked for Russia did not surprise him and warned that there would be more such cases in the future. "Germany is a target of intensive espionage activity; in that sense, the fact that this case was uncovered today is a success," he said at a press conference in Montenegro.
"However, let us not delude ourselves: the activities of Russian intelligence services in Germany remain at a consistently high level."