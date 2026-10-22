Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Apple TV's dark comedy 'Where's Wanda?' shows German TV can travel, cast says

The cast of Apple TV's dark comedy "Where's Wanda?" says streaming ​platforms have given German-language television productions international reach and challenged perceptions that the country's entertainment industry has only national ​appeal. "Where's Wanda?", which launched its second season on Wednesday, centres around the Klatt ‌family, ​whose daughter Wanda finds herself caught up in her picturesque town's criminal underbelly while her parents and brother investigate the neighbours in an attempt to clear her name.

‘Glee’ to return in reboot for Disney+ and Hulu

"Glee," the hit musical comedy-drama television series, is set to return in a reboot, streaming services Disney+ and Hulu announced on Wednesday. "It's official, Glee is returning," the platforms said ‌in a joint Instagram post, though they provided no additional details about the project or its release timeline.

Netflix's ad stumble deepens fears its growth is hitting a wall

Netflix's cut to its advertising sales forecast is fuelling concerns that its growth engine is losing steam, threatening the edge that made it a model for the media industry. Shares of the company fell nearly 5% in Wednesday afternoon trading after Netflix forecast a fourth consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth, as one of Hollywood's biggest spenders on original content struggles to deliver major hits.

Comedian Russell ‌Brand anally raped me, woman tells UK trial

British actor and comedian Russell Brand anally raped a woman who had willingly gone to his house for consensual sex, ignoring her pleas for him to stop, the accuser told police in an ‌interview played to a London court on Tuesday. Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women between 1999 and 2009.

UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke appeared in a London court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to six charges, including two counts of sexual assault. Clarke also denied three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposing himself, with the allegations spanning 2007 to 2016.

Woven costume in ⁠offbeat 'Wicker' movie is ​a 'masterpiece,' says actor Skarsgard

Actors Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgard have both played eccentric ⁠characters before but say their new film, in which Skarsgard transforms into an Adonis woven from wicker, is "in quirkiness levels, quite high". In "Wicker", an absurdist romantic comedy set in a medieval village, Colman portrays an outcast known as the Fisherwoman who longs for a companion. She approaches a basket weaver, played by Peter Dinklage, ⁠who creates her a supernatural husband.

Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast

Netflix issued weaker-than-expected guidance for fourth-quarter profit and cut its full-year advertising forecast on Tuesday, days after the streaming pioneer laid off 6% of its workforce and replaced two of its top programming executives. Shares ​of Netflix fell nearly 6% to $64.66 in after-hours trading. The stock had fallen more than 40% in a year before the earnings report.

Judi Dench says worsening eyesight means she can no longer act

British actress Judi Dench said her ⁠eyesight had deteriorated to the point that she could no longer act on stage or in films. Dench, 91, has had macular degeneration for more than a decade.

Canadian publisher says Thelyson Orelien used AI to write award-winning book, ends relationship

Canadian publishing house Les Editions du Boreal said on Wednesday it had ended its professional relationship with Haitian-Canadian author ⁠Thelyson ​Orelien after it found that he had used artificial intelligence to write his award-winning book. Orelien's debut novel, "C'etait ca ou mourir" ("It was either that or die"), won a host of literary awards and was due to be translated into multiple languages before a little-known X account said last month that it was written almost entirely with AI

Comcast plans significant job cuts, Bloomberg News reports

Comcast Corp is planning a significant number of job cuts as part of a restructuring of its cable-TV, broadband and wireless businesses, Bloomberg ⁠News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan. The cuts, aimed at creating a nimble workforce and freeing up cash for investments, could start being announced in a matter of weeks, the report said, without revealing how many jobs were ⁠at stake

Tom Cruise to be honored with American Film Institute award

Actor ⁠Tom Cruise, known for movies from "Risky Business" to "Top Gun," will receive the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award at a Hollywood ceremony in April, organizers said on Wednesday. The AFI, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting movies, has bestowed the honor annually since 1973. Previous recipients include Bette Davis, Gene Kelley, Elizabeth Taylor and Tom Hanks.

EA to shutter BioWare studio, cut jobs as it ‌narrows game slate

Electronic Arts is planning to ‌close BioWare, the developer of the "Mass Effect" series of games, and lay off employees to focus on more lucrative projects, the company ​said on Wednesday in an email to employees. Here are some details: