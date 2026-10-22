First human case of livestock virus Shamonda unlikely to lead to wider spread, WHO says

​The World ‌Health Organization said ​on Thursday it was unlikely that the ‌first documented human case of the Shamonda virus disease, which is usually found ‌in livestock, would spread further, adding that ‌it was monitoring the situation.

"Based on current information and knowledge of the transmission of closely ⁠related ​viruses, ⁠this is an isolated human case and it ⁠is unlikely to lead to wider spread ​at this time," the WHO told ⁠Reuters in a statement. It is suspected that ⁠the ​victim was bitten by a midge carrying the virus in eastern ⁠France, where it had circulated among animals during ⁠the ⁠spring and summer, according to the French government.