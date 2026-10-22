US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises

Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened lower on ​Thursday as growth stocks ‌came under renewed pressure after earnings from mega-caps Tesla and ‌Meta did little to dispel ‌doubts about AI outlook, while a rebound in ⁠oil ​prices added ⁠to market jitters.

The Dow Jones ⁠Industrial Average fell 67.7 points, ​or 0.13%, to 52,788.41 at ⁠the open. The S&P 500 ⁠fell ​62.6 points, or 0.81%, to 7,694.62, while ⁠the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, ⁠or ⁠1.48%, to 26,308.407.

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