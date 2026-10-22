US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as growth stocks came under renewed pressure after earnings from mega-caps Tesla and Meta did little to dispel doubts about AI outlook, while a rebound in oil prices added to market jitters.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.7 points, or 0.13%, to 52,788.41 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 62.6 points, or 0.81%, to 7,694.62, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48%, to 26,308.407.