Soccer-US to host inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028

​The United ​States will ‌host the ​inaugural edition of the Women's Club ‌World Cup in January 2028, FIFA said on Thursday, with seven teams ‌confirmed so far for the tournament. Arsenal ‌Women, Club America Femenil, FC Barcelona Femeni, Gotham FC, Naegohyang Women’s FC, SC ⁠Corinthians ​and ⁠Wuhan Jiangda WFC have booked their spot, ⁠with a dozen more yet to ​be determined.

The U.S. staged the men's ⁠Club World Cup in 2025 and ⁠co-hosted ​the FIFA World Cup this summer with Mexico and Canada. They ⁠will co-host the 2031 edition of ⁠the ⁠Women's World Cup with Costa Rica, Jamaica and Mexico.