​The ​US Centers ‌for Disease Control ​and Prevention will require all ‌air passengers in foreign countries bound for the United States ‌to certify they have not ‌been in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the prior 21 ⁠days, ​citing ⁠the risks of Ebola, according to ⁠a memo on Thursday seen ​by Reuters.

The CDC previously adopted ⁠rules barring travelers, including US citizens ⁠and ​US nationals, who have been in DRC within ⁠21 days before departure from ⁠boarding ⁠commercial flights to the United States.