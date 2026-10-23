US to impose Ebola attestation requirement for international air passengers
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require all air passengers in foreign countries bound for the United States to certify they have not been in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the prior 21 days, citing the risks of Ebola, according to a memo on Thursday seen by Reuters.
The CDC previously adopted rules barring travelers, including US citizens and US nationals, who have been in DRC within 21 days before departure from boarding commercial flights to the United States.