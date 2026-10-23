Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Southern University coach Marshall Faulk revealed that he was ​diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and has been managing the condition for approximately 18 months. Faulk, 53, discussed the diagnosis on an ​episode of "The Caring Neurologist" with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar released Wednesday.

NFL-Steelers scrap Paris fan event ‌as Saints ​game proceeds despite protests

The Pittsburgh Steelers cancelled a weekend fan event in Paris on Thursday as French authorities prepared for fresh protests ahead of the NFL's first regular-season game in the capital. France experienced some of its worst urban unrest in years last weekend, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to tighten curbs on protests on Thursday, amid fears that demonstrations planned for Saturday could turn violent.

LeBron James, 76ers ready for home opener ‌despite 'outside noise'

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles were sent scrambling when blood clots sidelined Jalen Hurts, likely for the year. The Flyers opened their season with nine losses in a row. Now, with an all-time great on the premises, the stage is set for Philadelphia to be a 76ers city.

Eagles' Nick Sirianni sidesteps Jalen Hurts queries

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni prefers no further questions on the medical matter that landed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve, leaving the talking to the NFLPA and commissioner Roger Goodell. One day after Goodell and NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills defended the Eagles and NFL for ‌Hurts gaining medical clearance to play in London despite the discovery of a "superficial" blood clot, Sirianni avoided the topic. Goodell said Wednesday at the league meetings in New York the Eagles and NFL followed all necessary protocol while keeping Hurts' health as the central focus. ‌Sills was testy over insinuations there were selfish motives in not forcing Hurts to sit as the NFLPA pushed for an investigation to find out exactly what took place before Hurts took the field.

Ex-Yankees player Matsui to become head coach of Tokyo Yomiuri Giants, NHK reports

Former New York Yankees player Hideki Matsui will become head coach of the Tokyo Yomiuri Giants, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. The Japanese slugger, nicknamed "Godzilla", won World Series MVP honours in 2009, his last year with the Yankees. Before moving to the United States, he played for the Giants for 10 years, helping the club win three Japan Series titles.

Former NHL player Ron Duguay dies after bout with cancer

Ron Duguay, known ⁠for his flowing ​hair and celebrity lifestyle while playing the majority of his 12-season career with ⁠the New York Rangers, died Thursday at the age of 69. The former forward announced in February that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer and had lost his appendix and gallbladder.

Baseball-Brewers and Rays clash with first World Series title at stake

A historic first championship is on the line for the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay ⁠Rays when they clash in the opening game of the World Series on Friday. This year marks the first World Series since 1980 that features two teams who have never won a title. Billed as a showdown between two of MLB's smaller markets, it is quite the contrast from last year’s Fall Classic matchup ​between the heavy-spending Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Soccer-Asian Football Confederation boss says governing body is backing Infantino

Asian Football Confederation head Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa said on Friday the regional body would support Gianni Infantino's bid for reelection as FIFA president. Sheikh Salman ⁠had previously backed opposition to Infantino's failed plan to sell off the commercial rights to FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors.

Rays making calculated gamble in delaying ace to begin World Series

MILWAUKEE -- Drew Rasmussen has been the epitome of an ace for the Tampa Bay Rays this postseason. In three playoff starts, the right-hander is 2-0 with a ⁠1.29 ​ERA, allowing three runs over 21 innings, striking out 23 and walking three.

Soccer-US to host inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028

The United States will host the inaugural edition of the Women's Club World Cup in January 2028, FIFA said on Thursday, with seven clubs confirmed so far for the 19-team tournament. Arsenal Women, Club America Femenil, FC Barcelona Femeni, Gotham FC, Naegohyang Women’s FC, SC Corinthians and Wuhan Jiangda WFC have already qualified, with a dozen more yet to be determined.

Trump says LeBron James showed disrespect during US national anthem

US President Donald Trump ⁠criticized NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday for what he called disrespectful behavior during the singing of the national anthem at a recent NBA game. "While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country," Trump said in a Truth Social post accompanied by a ⁠video showing James moving his body during the singing of the anthem. "LeBron ⁠James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

Soccer-FIFA opens bidding for 2030 and 2034 World Cup media rights covering US and Puerto Rico

FIFA opened the bidding process for US media rights to the 2030 World Cup on Thursday along with an option to secure the 2034 edition, adding that it has yet ‌to decide whether to keep the controversial hydration breaks ‌introduced this year that opened up additional advertising windows for broadcasters. FIFA said in a press release that it was open to "innovative approaches" to reach ​large audiences and that the bid submission deadline is November 19.