US military says to ban BYD vehicles from air base in Japan
The US military said on Friday it will ban Chinese carmaker BYD's vehicles from an air base in Japan saying their presence posed an "unacceptable and unmitigable risk".
The US military said on Friday it will ban Chinese carmaker BYD's vehicles from an air base in Japan saying their presence posed an "unacceptable and unmitigable risk".
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