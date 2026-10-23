Polish PM Tusk in Bengaluru; meets CM DK Shivakumar, aims to explore opportunities for collaboration

Tusk aims to explore opportunities for collaboration in the state of Karnataka.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 11:21 IST
Polish PM Tusk in Bengaluru; meets CM DK Shivakumar, aims to explore opportunities for collaboration
Poland PM Donald Tusk with Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Polish Prime Minister Donald Franciszek Tusk is in Bengaluru where he met with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. State Minister Priyank Kharge and other cabinet ministers were also present. Leading a delegation of around 100 Polish business leaders, Tusk aims to explore opportunities for collaboration in the state of Karnataka. Earlier, Poland's Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański has said there is significant scope to expand trade and business cooperation with India, highlighting opportunities in the information technology and space sectors during Prime Minister Donald Tusk's official visit to India.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Domański said the Polish delegation had held important meetings with Indian political leaders and business representatives and was looking to strengthen cooperation with Indian companies. "Prime Minister Tusk had many really important meetings with political leaders. Of course, a very, very good meeting with Prime Minister Modi, but also a discussion with business leaders," he said.

The minister said the delegation would travel from New Delhi to Bengaluru for further meetings with India's information and communications technology (ICT) sector. He added that representatives from Poland's space and IT industries were accompanying the delegation to explore opportunities for greater cooperation. "We are here together with leaders of the Polish space industry, leaders of the Polish IT sector, and we do seek more cooperation with Indian companies," Domański said.

Pointing to the economic growth of both countries, he said stronger business ties could benefit India and Poland. He described Poland as the fastest-growing economy in Europe and India as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, expressing confidence that bilateral trade could increase significantly. Bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 192 per cent between 2013 and 2025, rising from USD 1.95 billion to USD 6.36 billion. The trade balance has largely remained in India's favour.

India's major exports to Poland include textiles and apparel, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, electronic machinery, engineering goods, vehicles, rubber and mineral fuels. India's imports from Poland include machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment, mineral fuels, precious metals and stones, precision and medical instruments, and aircraft and spacecraft-related products. (ANI)

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