EXCLUSIVE-Tanker carrying 40,000 T of Russian diesel heads to New York after Putin-Trump deal, data shows
A Malta-flagged tanker with a cargo of 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel on board is heading towards New York following an agreement with US President Donald Trump, LSEG data showed on Friday.
Russia had agreed to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports and supply the fuel to global markets, including the US, in an effort to lower fuel prices after an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.