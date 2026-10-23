EXCLUSIVE-Tanker carrying 40,000 T of Russian diesel heads to New York after Putin-Trump deal, data shows

​A Malta-flagged ​tanker ‌with a ​cargo of 40,000 metric tons ‌of Russian diesel on board is heading towards New ‌York following an agreement ‌with US President Donald Trump, LSEG data showed on ⁠Friday.

Russia ​had ⁠agreed to lift a ⁠self-imposed ban on diesel exports ​and supply the fuel ⁠to global markets, including ⁠the ​US, in an effort to lower fuel ⁠prices after an agreement between Russian ⁠President ⁠Vladimir Putin and Trump.