EXCLUSIVE-Russian diesel heads to US after Putin-Trump deal, data shows

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 12:50 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Russian diesel heads to US after Putin-Trump deal, data shows

A Malta-flagged tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian ‌diesel is heading towards New York following an agreement with US President Donald Trump, LSEG data showed on Friday.

Trump has made several moves hoping to bring down diesel prices ahead of November 3 US mid-term elections ‌including waiving parts of a new sanctions law against Russia and threatening Europe with a US diesel ‌export ban unless countries released more from their emergency reserves. The medium-sized tanker Agioi Fanendes was loaded with 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulphur diesel in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22, according to shipping data. It is expected to ⁠arrive ​in the United States ⁠on November 7.

Russia agreed to lift a self-imposed ban on diesel exports and supply the fuel to global markets, including the ⁠US, after theagreementreached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump. Trump announced on October 9 that Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric ​tons, or 2.25 million barrels, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter".

Russia ⁠will be able to increase diesel exports to between 3 million tons and 3.5 million tons per month by year-end, ⁠the country's ​usual export volume of the fuel, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week. Last week, export diesel cargoes were loaded in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk, but their final destinations are ⁠not clear, with most vessel are signalling Gibraltar, the Atlantic Coast or Port-Said, according to LSEG shipping data.

Since ⁠the full EU embargo ⁠on import of Russian oil products came into effect in February 2023 over the war in Ukraine, Russia has exported diesel mainly to Brazil and ‌Turkey, as well as ‌to an African countries.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026