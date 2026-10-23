Kering shares drop 11% as Gucci sales slide

​Shares in ​Gucci-owner Kering dropped ‌10% on ​Friday after the group reported further sales ‌declines, but said it would stick with CEO Luca de Meo's turnaround ‌plan and accelerate store closures, ‌aiming for 125 by year-end. Gucci's downturn persisted despite De Meo's plan to make ⁠the brand's ​pricing ⁠more enticing to middle-class consumers and creative ⁠director Demna's new collections hitting stores, ​as luxury also contends with escalating ⁠conflict in the Middle East and China's ⁠tax ​crackdown on the wealthy.

"The progress made on improving brand ⁠desirability remains in its very early stages," ⁠JP ⁠Morgan analyst Chiara Battistini said in a note.