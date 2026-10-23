Carney says Canada raised issues on LGBTQ+ rights during meetings in Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 15:17 IST
Carney says Canada raised issues on LGBTQ+ rights during meetings in Turkey

Canadian Prime Minister Mark ‌Carney ​said on Friday his team had raised issues over LGBTQ+ rights during meetings held with the Turkish government ‌a day earlier, adding that Ottawa's engagement in partnerships did not mean approval of policies. Carney, who is holding the first bilateral visit to Turkey by a Canadian leader, was ‌speaking to reporters in Istanbul after agreeing with President Tayyip Erdogan in ‌Ankara to upgrade ties to a strategic partnership.

His visit comes amid a crackdown in Turkey targeting LGBTQ+ groups, which the government says aims to protect children and family values. Turkey's crackdown on the opposition ⁠since ​2024 and new arrests ⁠targeting the LGBTQ+ community since September have drawn criticism from rights groups and some European officials.

Ankara ⁠says the judiciary is independent, denying that investigations or court cases are politically motivated. Carney has ​focused less on rights than his predecessors and has said that engaging with ⁠countries that Canada perceives as violating rights does not mean an endorsement of their policies.

"There are very ⁠few ​countries in this world that have the standards of Canada ... so that all Canadians can live their lives as they choose," Carney said. "Because we're engaged, ⁠we are able to raise directly with the senior authorities in these countries how ⁠we view ⁠the world and what our expectations are."

He did not meet any leaders of LGBTQ+ or human rights groups while in Turkey.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026