Sterling edges up to fresh 17-month high versus euro after UK data

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 15:46 IST
Sterling edges up to fresh 17-month high versus euro after UK data

Sterling edged up to a fresh 17-month high ​versus the euro on Friday, on ​track for its fourth straight weekly rise, ‌after UK ​data provided mixed signals about the British economy.

The preliminary S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.1 in October, higher than economists’ ‌forecasts and up from September's 52.0. Conversely, British consumers reined in their shopping in September, while separate data showed confidence levels plunged in October.

The euro was roughly unchanged at 83.70 pence after reaching 83.62 pence, the lowest level ‌since May 2025. BofA said that not all bets against the euro offer the same opportunity, arguing ‌the euro/pound is better priced and that it favours euro/yen and euro/Canadian dollar shorts.

Fears of new social unrest in France and elevated energy prices weighed on the single currency while strong UK data and easing fiscal concerns have recently lent support to ⁠the pound. British ​Prime Minister Andy Burnham ⁠said on Friday his government's first annual budget statement due next week will give businesses "breathing space to grow".

“The PMIs have a ⁠stronger tone than the recent retail sales and consumer confidence data,” Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said. “Taken ​together, the overall economy still seems to be weathering higher energy prices and higher borrowing costs ⁠well, and the worst of the rise in inflation is yet to come,” he added.

Sterling fell 0.15% to $1.3381 against a strengthening dollar after ⁠reaching $1.3418 ​on Thursday, its highest level since September 16. The greenback rose on Friday after losing ground during the week as doubts about the AI investment boom fuelled expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve.

Some economists ⁠remained cautious about the UK economic outlook. “The drop in retail sales volumes in September and slump in consumer ⁠confidence in October could ⁠be the first signs that the long-awaited squeeze on consumer spending from the Iran war is materialising,” Andrew Wishart, an economist at Berenberg, said before flagging that ‌weaker spending highlights ‌the downside risk from rate hikes.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026