Two Japanese climbers die on a Himalayan peak in Nepal

​Rescuers ​recovered the bodies ‌of two ​Japanese climbers missing since ‌October 15 on a Himalayan peak in northwest Nepal, an ‌official said on Friday. Kumar ‌Chhetri of the Cosmo Adventure hiking company that provided ⁠local ​logistics ⁠to the Japanese climbers said ⁠the bodies were recovered from Gangapurna ​West peak, which is ⁠7,140 metres (23,425 ft) high.

He did not ⁠give ​any details. Arrangements are being made to ⁠send the bodies to a ⁠hospital in ⁠Kathmandu for postmortem, he said.