British jets join French nuclear deterrent exercise for first time, France says
Britain and France carried out their first joint exercise involving France's airborne nuclear deterrent, France's Armed Forces ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"Having independent nuclear forces does not preclude coordination. Our nuclear cooperation with the United Kingdom continues to deepen: on Tuesday evening, British Typhoons took part for the very first time in a French nuclear exercise alongside Rafales (warplanes)," Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said.