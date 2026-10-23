British jets join French nuclear deterrent exercise for first time, France says

​Britain and ‌France carried ​out their first joint ‌exercise involving France's airborne nuclear deterrent, France's Armed ‌Forces ministry said ‌in a statement on Friday.

"Having independent nuclear forces ⁠does ​not ⁠preclude coordination. Our nuclear cooperation ⁠with the United ​Kingdom continues to deepen: on ⁠Tuesday evening, British Typhoons ⁠took part ​for the very first time ⁠in a French nuclear ⁠exercise alongside ⁠Rafales (warplanes)," Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin ‌said.