Austria expels four Russian diplomats on security grounds

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 16:23 IST
Austria expels four Russian diplomats on security grounds

Austria's foreign ministry said on Friday it was expelling four Vienna-based Russian diplomats over "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status", a term usually used for spying.

"Based on findings by the Austrian security authorities, the Austrian foreign ministry has ‌taken measures against four Russian diplomats in Vienna," it said in a statement, adding that they had ‌been declared personae non gratae and ordered to leave the country. Three of them worked at Russia's embassy to Austria and one at the Russian delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on military security and arms control, the ministry said.

Russia ⁠will respond ​to the expulsions, Russian ⁠news agencies cited a foreign ministry official as saying soon after Friday's announcement, without elaborating. The move brings to 18 the number of ⁠Russian diplomats Austria has expelled since 2020. While Austria is a neutral country, politically its governments have sided with Ukraine since ​Russia launched its all-out invasion in 2022.

While Austria does not usually comment on the specifics ⁠of such expulsions, during the last round in May, when it expelled three Russian diplomats, it said it was because of an "antenna forest" ⁠on ​the roofs of Russian diplomatic buildings that could be used for spying. Vienna is a major diplomatic centre, hosting the OSCE and United Nations organisations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Larger countries like Russia and ⁠the United States often have separate ambassadors to Austria, the OSCE and UN organisations, each running an embassy ⁠or mission. Vienna, which was ⁠divided into Allied sectors after World War Two, has long had a reputation as a den of spies. The large diplomatic presence offers the opportunity to station intelligence ‌agents there ‌under cover of diplomatic immunity.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026