Russia and Ukraine swap 270 POWs each, TASS cites Defence Ministry
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 270 prisoners of war each, Russian state news agency TASS said on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 270 prisoners of war each, Russian state news agency TASS said on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.
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