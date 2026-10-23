France to mobilise 70,000 security forces for Saturday protest, interior minister says

​French ​Interior ‌Minister Laurent Nunez said ​on Friday that ‌70,000 security forces would be mobilised throughout the country to ‌keep order on ‌Saturday, adding there have been calls for looting and ⁠violence ​from ⁠the ultra-left.

"Look at social media: There ⁠have been calls from ​the far-left to target public buildings. ⁠We are not talking ⁠about ​a nice protest," Nunez told reporters. "We are ⁠ready tomorrow to be extremely ⁠firm ⁠and not tolerate anything."