France to mobilise 70,000 security forces for Saturday protest, interior minister says
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday that 70,000 security forces would be mobilised throughout the country to keep order on Saturday, adding there have been calls for looting and violence from the ultra-left.
"Look at social media: There have been calls from the far-left to target public buildings. We are not talking about a nice protest," Nunez told reporters. "We are ready tomorrow to be extremely firm and not tolerate anything."