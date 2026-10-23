China aims to stabilise number of new births with policy support

​China ​should offer ‌more support to ​families to stabilise the ‌number of new births, the cabinet said on Friday, after ‌the country's population declined for ‌a fourth consecutive year in 2025.

The government should refine ⁠policies ​including ⁠those related to marriage, childbirth, child-rearing ⁠and education, and optimise taxation, social ​security and housing to ⁠build a "fertility-friendly society", the State ⁠Council ​said at a meeting, according to a readout ⁠aired by state television.