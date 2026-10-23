China aims to stabilise number of new births with policy support

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 17:04 IST
China aims to stabilise number of new births with policy support

​China ​should offer ‌more support to ​families to stabilise the ‌number of new births, the cabinet said on Friday, after ‌the country's population declined for ‌a fourth consecutive year in 2025.

The government should refine ⁠policies ​including ⁠those related to marriage, childbirth, child-rearing ⁠and education, and optimise taxation, social ​security and housing to ⁠build a "fertility-friendly society", the State ⁠Council ​said at a meeting, according to a readout ⁠aired by state television.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat govt invites Rajasthan industry to invest, collaborate at VGGS 2027

Gujarat govt invites Rajasthan industry to invest, collaborate at VGGS 2027

India
2
"LeBron James disrespected national anthem during NBA game, should apologise": Trump 

"LeBron James disrespected national anthem during NBA game, should apologise...

Global
3
"Iran doing everything to drive up oil prices ahead of midterms": Trump lashes out at Tehran regime

"Iran doing everything to drive up oil prices ahead of midterms": Trump lash...

Global
4
Poland PM Donald Tusk arrives in Bengaluru

Poland PM Donald Tusk arrives in Bengaluru

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Global EV Trade Surges 52%, but a Handful of Economies Still Dominate the Market

Why Inequality and Joblessness Are Leaving G20 Economies Exposed

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026