China aims to stabilise number of new births with policy support
China should offer more support to families to stabilise the number of new births, the cabinet said on Friday, after the country's population declined for a fourth consecutive year in 2025.
The government should refine policies including those related to marriage, childbirth, child-rearing and education, and optimise taxation, social security and housing to build a "fertility-friendly society", the State Council said at a meeting, according to a readout aired by state television.