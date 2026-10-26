​A drone ‌attack in ​Russia's Voronezh region killed two men and ‌injured 17 people, including a child, regional governor Alexander Gusev said on ‌Monday.

Air defence systems had destroyed ‌113 drones over the region, Gusev wrote on the MAX messaging app. Fires ⁠also ​broke ⁠out at several industrial sites, Gusev said.

A ⁠passenger train bound to Moscow from ​Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar region, popular ⁠among Russian vacationers, was also damaged and ⁠five ​passengers injured, Russian Railways said. Train services through Voronezh ⁠have been suspended.

Reuters could not independently ⁠verify ⁠the report.