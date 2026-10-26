PM Modi arrives at inauguration of 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum; welcomes foreign delegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and, on the sidelines of the Forum, welcomed foreign delegations from the BRICS forum partner countries. Among the arriving foreign delegations, PM Modi also welcomed the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, on the sidelines.

Earlier, foreign delegations from the BRICS forum partner countries arrived at the Parliament complex in the national capital on Monday to attend the BRICS Parliamentary forum. The foreign dignitaries were given a warm welcome by officials and Members of Parliament (MPs). Delegations from Uganda, Cuba, Brazil, and Russia arrived at the Parliament complex. Russia and Brazil are full member countries in the BRICS forum, whereas Uganda and Cuba were made partner countries in 2025.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also arrived at Parliament to attend the meeting. Welcoming the delegations, MPs Rajeev Rai and Naresh Bansal welcomed the dignitaries.

“In total, it represents nearly half of the global population, accounts for 40% of the world's GDP, and contributes approximately 24% to global trade. It is a highly significant forum. India currently holds the presidency, and under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, this forum serves as a vital platform for addressing global challenges—particularly those faced by developing nations,” said RS MP Naresh Bansal. MP Rajeev Rai also said that one hopes to keep the “overbearing influence” of the United States in check, as the country stands united with regard to foreign policy and national interest.

“First and foremost, we welcome the visiting representatives to India. It is our hope that a voice will emerge from here—one that might help keep the overbearing influence of the United States in check. On matters of foreign policy—specifically regarding peace and development—the country has always stood united; there is no room here for petty politics or barbs,” Rai said. Parliamentary delegations representing 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived in the national capital to participate in the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex.

The inaugural ceremony of the forum commenced at 10:00 AM today, with Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of the Forum, Om Birla, delivering the inaugural address. (ANI)