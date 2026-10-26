Large fire breaks out on island off Hong Kong

​A fire ‌broke out ​at a waste management facility ‌on an artificial island off Hong Kong's southwestern coast on ‌Monday, sending large plumes ‌of thick, black smoke billowing into the air, the city's ⁠fire department ​said. The ⁠fire occurred on the island ⁠that houses an incinerator and ​waste management facilities off the ⁠south coast of Lantau island.

Firefighters ⁠were ​deployed to battle the blaze, the department said. ⁠No casualties have been reported ⁠so ⁠far.