Large fire breaks out on island off Hong Kong
A fire broke out at a waste management facility on an artificial island off Hong Kong's southwestern coast on Monday, sending large plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the air, the city's fire department said. The fire occurred on the island that houses an incinerator and waste management facilities off the south coast of Lantau island.
Firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze, the department said. No casualties have been reported so far.