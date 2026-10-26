China proposes measures against foreign entities' infringement of trade secrets

​China's ​commerce ministry released ‌on Monday ​draft regulations for protecting trade secrets, ‌proposing measures against foreign entities whose actions endanger or pose ‌a real threat to ‌China's national sovereignty, security or development interests. The measures include restricting or ⁠banning ​the ⁠entities from making new investment in China ⁠and from importing or exporting ​goods and technologies related to ⁠China, according to the draft.

The ministry ⁠is ​seeking public feedback on the draft regulations until ⁠November 24, it said in ⁠a ⁠statement.