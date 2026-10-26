China proposes measures against foreign entities' infringement of trade secrets
China's commerce ministry released on Monday draft regulations for protecting trade secrets, proposing measures against foreign entities whose actions endanger or pose a real threat to China's national sovereignty, security or development interests. The measures include restricting or banning the entities from making new investment in China and from importing or exporting goods and technologies related to China, according to the draft.
The ministry is seeking public feedback on the draft regulations until November 24, it said in a statement.