Japan indicts US Marine over Okinawa killing, media say

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:04 IST
Japan indicts US Marine over Okinawa killing, media say

Japanese prosecutors have indicted ​a US Marine ​on charges of ‌robbery and ​murder of a Japanese woman in the country's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, Japanese ‌media reported. Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, is suspected of killing Anna ‌Yagi, 39, in a hotel in Naha, the ‌capital of the prefecture, earlier this month. Ballard has denied the allegations.

Public broadcaster NHK reported prosecutors indicted Ballard on Sunday, adding he allegedly ⁠strangled ​the victim ⁠with a telephone cord and stole a backpack containing a wallet, ⁠citing the Naha District Public Prosecutors' Office. The Prosecutors' Office could not ​be reached for comment outside business hours.

The case sparked ⁠protests in Okinawa and the nation's capital Tokyo, drew condemnation from ⁠Japanese ​political leaders and prompted a curfew and alcohol ban for US soldiers stationed in Okinawa. It is ⁠the latest in a string of incidents stretching back years that ⁠have ⁠fuelled unease over the large US troop presence on the island chain near Taiwan and ‌China.

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