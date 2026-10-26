NHL-Fans and players revel on frozen pond of ice hockey nostalgia

The Winnipeg Jets have a modern indoor arena but tens of thousands of their fans and those of the ​visiting Montreal Canadiens zipped up parkas, pulled on warm hats and stuffed their hands into mittens ​to watch their teams battle in a temporarily converted outdoor Canadian football ‌stadium. Sunday ​night's Heritage Classic was not just something different for fans of the National Hockey League's rare but popular outdoor ice hockey celebrations.

It was an invitation to indulge in memories and emotions of a type of ice hockey that has bound millions of people to the fast-moving, hard-hitting Canadian sport. The Classic is always played in ‌Canada, usually every two-to-three years, but other outdoor games are played in the US.

"It's hockey in its purest form," said Jets captain Adam Lowry a day before the game. "We grew up envisioning playing in the NHL when we were playing on outdoor rinks or on frozen ponds. It's where you spent countless hours with your friends."

"Super-excited. So much fun. It brings back great memories," said Jets forward Kyle Connor, whose family's choice of home when he was ‌young was based on having enough room in the back yard for a good rink. In front of a sellout crowd of 32,343 the Jets could not deliver a home win for their fans on Sunday night, ‌but the thousands wearing red Canadiens jerseys were able to celebrate a 2-1 victory in a unique setting.

OUTDOOR RESURGENCE Millions of rural Canadians and Americans grew up playing the sport on frozen ponds on the family farm. Many more grew up in cities playing on backyard rinks built by their parents encouraging their kids to dream of glory.

The Classic is avowedly nostalgic. Sunday's iteration was designed to evoke the feeling of cabin life from decades ago, with the areas of the field not covered by the rink containing fire pits surrounded by Adirondack ⁠chairs, pond-themed mini-rinks, ​and images of ice hockey heritage.

Outdoor ice hockey is ⁠far from fading in Canada. There has been a boom in front-yard hockey rink construction turning residential areas into places where the slap and boom of sticks hitting pucks into boards, the swooshing of skates and the cheers of goal-scoring are now commonplace in the winter ⁠months.

This resurgence comes as ice hockey faces growing concerns about a drop in interest and participation numbers in Canada amid escalating costs of equipment and increasing popularity of other sports. Canadian success in international soccer and the rise of prominent Canadian players in ​basketball and other globally watched sports have given children competing sporting dreams.

However, for superfans Jack Kostaniuk, 9, and his brother William, 7, the Heritage Classic was a chance to meet their heroes. "Hey buddy!" ⁠said Jets and Canadiens players as they fist-bumped the brothers on their way to the outdoor rink for a Saturday practice.

Jack's dad, Tim, said "we love this," about the outdoor event. His children sometimes play on outdoor rinks and they are now getting to see their favorite players ⁠do ​the same. TURMOIL AND TRADE

The Heritage Classic came at a time when the Jets needed a lift after months of upheaval. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, a key factor in Winnipeg's success in recent years, publicly questioned the team's direction following the 2025-26 season and was suspended by the club after he did not report to training camp.

On Friday, the Jets traded him to the New Jersey Devils in a deal that brought several players and draft ⁠picks to Winnipeg. After arriving from the Devils, Dawson Mercer has had little time to get to know his new teammates before being thrust into the spotlight of the marquee outdoor game.

Despite some jitters, he was excited ⁠about jumping in at the deep end of his new ⁠home. "It's going to be a fun time. My family is in town, so that'll be exciting and definitely more of a welcoming event," said Mercer.

Also in town were throngs of Montreal fans, many of whom flew thousands of kilometers to sit outside at near-freezing temperatures to cheer on their team. A group of warmly dressed Montreal-born ‌fans now living in southern Ontario ‌told Reuters the only reason they came for this match was because it was being held outside, and that ​sounded cool.