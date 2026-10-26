UK sanctions 15 commanders from rival Sudan factions over wartime rape

Britain ​on ‌Monday imposed sanctions ​on 15 military commanders, ‌militia leaders and security officials from both sides of ‌Sudan's conflict, accusing them ‌of waging sexual violence, torture and attacks on civilians.

Those ⁠targeted ​include ⁠commanders from the Rapid Support Forces ⁠and Sudanese Armed Forces, ​as well as leaders ⁠of armed groups allied to ⁠the ​army, in what London said ⁠was its latest effort to hold ⁠perpetrators ⁠of abuses accountable.