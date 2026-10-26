Kremlin says Oleshky ceasefire could be precedent for future local truces

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:45 IST
Kremlin says Oleshky ceasefire could be precedent for future local truces

​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Monday that ​a local humanitarian ceasefire ‌agreed for the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine ‌with US help could set a ‌precedent for similar ceasefires elsewhere in Ukraine.

The ceasefire, announced by ⁠the ​United ⁠States on Friday, comes as residents ⁠of the town, controlled ​by Russian forces since February 2022 ⁠and located close to the ⁠front ​line, have reported a deepening food crisis ⁠with both sides accusing each other ⁠of ⁠blocking supplies.

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