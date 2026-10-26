Kremlin says Oleshky ceasefire could be precedent for future local truces
The Kremlin said on Monday that a local humanitarian ceasefire agreed for the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine with US help could set a precedent for similar ceasefires elsewhere in Ukraine.
The ceasefire, announced by the United States on Friday, comes as residents of the town, controlled by Russian forces since February 2022 and located close to the front line, have reported a deepening food crisis with both sides accusing each other of blocking supplies.