Kremlin says Oleshky ceasefire could be precedent for future local truces

​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Monday that ​a local humanitarian ceasefire ‌agreed for the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine ‌with US help could set a ‌precedent for similar ceasefires elsewhere in Ukraine.

The ceasefire, announced by ⁠the ​United ⁠States on Friday, comes as residents ⁠of the town, controlled ​by Russian forces since February 2022 ⁠and located close to the ⁠front ​line, have reported a deepening food crisis ⁠with both sides accusing each other ⁠of ⁠blocking supplies.