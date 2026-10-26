GRAPHIC-How Houthi attacks have grounded flights across Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:53 IST
GRAPHIC-How Houthi attacks have grounded flights across Saudi Arabia

Attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have nearly ​emptied the skies over Riyadh this month, aviation ​data showed on Monday, with ‌cancellations grounding almost ​nine out of every 10 scheduled flights at the Saudi capital's airport.

About 86% of scheduled flights at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, or 4,071 ‌out of 4,736, were cancelled between October 8 and October 25, according to the latest data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia this month, targeting airports, ports and oil facilities ‌with ballistic missiles and drones. Riyadh's airport, the kingdom's second-busiest after Jeddah, has been struck repeatedly, including an attack ‌on October 10 that killed 13 people, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

Saudi authorities partially reopened the airport on Sunday after a halt that had started on October 10. Domestic flights resumed from Terminal 1, while national carriers ⁠were allowed ​to operate international services from ⁠Terminal 2. However, the Houthis said they had attacked Riyadh's airport again on Monday, calling it a "military target." The attacks have prompted ⁠international airlines to suspend services to the Saudi capital into November, while Delta Air Lines has postponed the launch of its ​Riyadh route until next year.

The disruption has forced several events in Riyadh to be cancelled or ⁠postponed, including Saudi Arabia's marquee investment conference, as flight cancellations hamper travel to and across the kingdom. The upheaval also spread beyond the ⁠Saudi ​capital. More than 7,800 flights, or 45% of all scheduled departures from Saudi airports, were cancelled between October 8 and October 25, according to Cirium. The peak came on October 12, when cancellations exceeded 60% ⁠of scheduled flights nationwide.

Several major airports recorded severe disruption, including Riyadh at 86%, Dammam at 42% and ⁠Abha at 46.7%, where ⁠the Houthis have claimed strikes. A number of smaller regional airports saw the vast majority of flights cancelled, including Najran, near the Yemeni border, where all flights were cancelled.

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