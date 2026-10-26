Russian Duma Chairman Volodin holds bilateral talks with Uganda, Cuba, Thailand counterparts at BRICS parliamentary forum

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy said, "On October 25, on the sidelines of the 12th #BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, #India, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions."

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 15:56 IST
Russian Duma Chairman Volodin holds bilateral talks with Uganda, Cuba, Thailand counterparts at BRICS parliamentary forum
Russian Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin Holds Bilateral Talks With Uganda, Cuba, Thailand Leaders on BRICS Forum Sidelines in New Delhi (Photo/X/@RusEmbIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from Uganda, Cuba and Thailand on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on Sunday. In a post on X, the Russian Embassy said, “On October 25, on the sidelines of the 12th #BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, #India, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions.”

“The talks were held with the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Marksons Jacob Oboth, Vice President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, Ana María Mari Machado; and President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mongkol Surasajja,” the Embassy further added. The meetings were held on the sidelines of the two-day forum hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex in the national capital.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed foreign delegations from BRICS member and partner countries, including Russian parliamentary Chairman Volodin. Delegations representing 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner nations arrived in New Delhi to participate in the forum. Representatives from Uganda, Cuba, Brazil and Russia were among those welcomed at the Parliament complex by officials and Members of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the forum, delivered the inaugural address at the ceremony, which commenced at 10 am on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also arrived at Parliament to attend the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting delegations, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal highlighted BRICS' global significance, noting that the grouping represents nearly half of the world's population, accounts for around 40 per cent of global GDP and contributes approximately 24 per cent to global trade. Meanwhile, MP Rajeev Rai expressed hope that the forum would provide a platform for discussions on international peace, development and foreign policy, while helping maintain a balance against what he described as the United States' “overbearing influence”.

India currently holds the BRICS presidency, with the parliamentary forum serving as a platform for lawmakers from member and partner nations to exchange views on shared challenges and strengthen cooperation. Russia and Brazil are full members of BRICS, while Uganda and Cuba became partner countries in 2025. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026