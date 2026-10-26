Sweden's Centre leader hands task of forming government back to parliament speaker

Swedish Centre Party leader ​Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist said ​on Monday she ‌was handing the ​process of forming a government back to parliament speaker Andreas Norlen, as widely ‌expected, after he tasked her a week ago with trying.

An election last month gave the centre-left bloc a narrow majority in parliament, ‌but while all four opposition parties favour Social Democrats ‌leader Magdalena Andersson as prime minister, they do not agree on who should be part of a new government.