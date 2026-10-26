Russia's Defence ​Ministry on Monday accused ​Ukraine of repeatedly ‌striking the Russian-controlled ​town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine with artillery and drones ahead ‌of a planned local ceasefire this week, something it said had thwarted the delivery of food and medicine and ‌stopped people leaving. Ukraine and Russia said on ‌Friday they had agreed on a ceasefire in Oleshky, that would go into effect on October 27, allowing the delivery of ⁠aid ​and the ⁠evacuation of residents through humanitarian corridors.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said ⁠in a statement on Monday that Ukraine had struck the ​town 18 times with artillery fire and carried out ⁠more than 120 drone attacks on it and the ⁠main roads ​around it in the last week since October 19. Reuters could not independently verify that ⁠assertion and there was no immediate response from Ukraine, which ⁠has in ⁠the past accused Russia of not letting aid in or people out.