French government to announce strong measures to assuage social protests, Macron says

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:31 IST
French government to announce strong measures to assuage social protests, Macron says

​French President Emmanuel ​Macron said ‌on Monday ​that his Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will ‌announce "strong measures" to assuage protests in the country, while noting that next ‌weekend could nevertheless bring the risk ‌of more unrest. "I have also asked the government to respond to the legitimate demands ⁠that ​lie ⁠at the root of this social movement," he ⁠told reporters in Marseille on ​Monday.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is set ⁠to hold a news conference on Monday ⁠after ​meeting with unions of high school students. Macron repeated what Interior ⁠Minister Laurent Nunez said earlier on Monday, namely ⁠that ⁠more protests are expected next Saturday.

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