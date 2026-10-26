French government to announce strong measures to assuage social protests, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will announce "strong measures" to assuage protests in the country, while noting that next weekend could nevertheless bring the risk of more unrest. "I have also asked the government to respond to the legitimate demands that lie at the root of this social movement," he told reporters in Marseille on Monday.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is set to hold a news conference on Monday after meeting with unions of high school students. Macron repeated what Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said earlier on Monday, namely that more protests are expected next Saturday.