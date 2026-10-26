QUOTES-Global leaders congratulate Brazil President Lula on reelection

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:31 IST
QUOTES-Global leaders congratulate Brazil President Lula on reelection

World leaders hailed the victory of Brazil's leftist ​President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sunday's presidential election runoff, as ​he defeated right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro to secure a fourth non-consecutive ‌term.

Here ​are some reactions: EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN:

"Democracy and multilateralism have won in Brazil. Europe's partnership with Brazil is thriving. We will remain by your side for the years to come. Together we will keep working closely for free and ‌open trade. A rules-based global order. And strong ambitions for our climate." INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership. Together, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world." SOUTH ‌AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA:

"This victory will echo beyond the shores of Brazil. It is a victory for the Global South and progressive forces throughout the world." FRENCH PRESIDENT ‌EMMANUEL MACRON:

"France and Brazil have much to build together. In the face of the great challenges of our time, let us strengthen our strategic partnership and keep the friendship between our two countries alive in the service of a more just world." UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY:

"We thank Brazil for its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We look forward to expanding our cooperation and congratulate President Luiz Inacio Lula da ⁠Silva on ​his remarkable election results." CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER MARK ⁠CARNEY:

"The relationship between Canada and Brazil has flourished under our partnership. "Let’s seize this opportunity to make it even stronger, together — to create major new trade opportunities, protect the environment, and build greater prosperity for both our ⁠peoples."

PERUVIAN PRESIDENT KEIKO FUJIMORI: "I congratulate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ... and salute the Brazilian people for this democratic day."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENT DANIEL NOBOA: "Our region has common enemies, shared challenges, and ​much to gain when we work together."

CHILEAN PRESIDENT JOSE ANTONIO KAST: "I just spoke with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Chile and Brazil have ⁠a lot of shared future ahead, and we will continue working on an agenda that strengthens relations between our countries in economic integration and the fight against organized crime in the region." MEXICAN PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM:

"Long live democracy, ⁠the ​people of Brazil won." PARAGUAYAN PRESIDENT SANTIAGO PENA:

"Paraguay and Brazil share a common agenda of integration and development. We will continue working together for the well-being of our people." URUGUAYAN PRESIDENT YAMANDU ORSI:

"I just spoke with the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a friend. "I congratulated him on the victory and on the democratic celebration that ⁠an electoral process represents."

BOLIVIAN PRESIDENT RODRIGO PAZ: "Bolivia and Brazil are neighboring and brother countries, united by a shared history and common challenges.

"We will continue working together to ⁠strengthen our relationship and generate more opportunities for ⁠our nations." CUBAN PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL:

"... This historic victory ensures the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice embarked upon by the Brazilian people under your leadership." PANAMANIAN PRESIDENT JOSE RAUL MULINO:

"I congratulate the Brazilian people for this democratic day and ‌especially President Lula for the ‌victory! We will continue working together for our countries."

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