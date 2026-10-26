Lower Saxony premier criticizes Audi CEO's Trump rally appearance

​Lower Saxony ​premier Olaf Lies ‌on Monday ​criticized Audi CEO Gernot Doellner's ‌appearance alongside U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally last week, ‌saying he had become part ‌of a political spectacle. "A campaign rally cannot be the right place ⁠to ​announce ⁠an investment of this magnitude," said Lies, ⁠state premier of the German state ​of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder.

"This ⁠appearance has caused consternation among ⁠employees who ​are worried about their jobs here, and far ⁠beyond. I can fully understand that - I ⁠feel ⁠the same way," Lies said in a statement. (Writing by ‌Friederike ‌Heine Editing by ​Linda Pasquini)