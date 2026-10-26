Lower Saxony premier criticizes Audi CEO's Trump rally appearance
Lower Saxony premier Olaf Lies on Monday criticized Audi CEO Gernot Doellner's appearance alongside U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally last week, saying he had become part of a political spectacle. "A campaign rally cannot be the right place to announce an investment of this magnitude," said Lies, state premier of the German state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder.
"This appearance has caused consternation among employees who are worried about their jobs here, and far beyond. I can fully understand that - I feel the same way," Lies said in a statement. (Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Linda Pasquini)