Soccer-Former Arsenal forward Pennant saved by his dog after German Shepherd attack   

Former Arsenal ​and Liverpool winger ‌Jermaine Pennant ​was saved by his own dog after a German Shepherd ‌dog attacked him in the street, British media reported.

Pennant needed more than 50 stitches after the incident ‌and the 43-year-old posted a photo on social ‌media showing his right leg heavily bandaged. "So I was attacked by a German Shepherd, I tried to protect (my ⁠dog) ​King but ⁠the dog got my leg," Pennant, who retired in 2018, ⁠wrote on Instagram.

"I was on the floor with the ​dog still attached with no sign of ⁠letting go, until King intervened ... he fought the dog off ⁠and ​saved what could’ve been a horrendous situation for me." King suffered a minor leg injury.

"My ⁠hero, still protecting me and trying to look after ⁠me, King ⁠you’re a legend love you, man’s best friend," Pennant wrote.