Soccer-Former Arsenal forward Pennant saved by his dog after German Shepherd attack   

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:35 IST
Soccer-Former Arsenal forward Pennant saved by his dog after German Shepherd attack   

Former Arsenal ​and Liverpool winger ‌Jermaine Pennant ​was saved by his own dog after a German Shepherd ‌dog attacked him in the street, British media reported.

Pennant needed more than 50 stitches after the incident ‌and the 43-year-old posted a photo on social ‌media showing his right leg heavily bandaged. "So I was attacked by a German Shepherd, I tried to protect (my ⁠dog) ​King but ⁠the dog got my leg," Pennant, who retired in 2018, ⁠wrote on Instagram.

"I was on the floor with the ​dog still attached with no sign of ⁠letting go, until King intervened ... he fought the dog off ⁠and ​saved what could’ve been a horrendous situation for me." King suffered a minor leg injury.

"My ⁠hero, still protecting me and trying to look after ⁠me, King ⁠you’re a legend love you, man’s best friend," Pennant wrote.

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026