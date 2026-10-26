Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 18:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a ​summary of ​current ‌science news briefs.

Poland ​eyes more cooperation with ‌Germany in space, Polish minister says

Poland sees a lot of room ‌to deepen cooperation with ‌Germany in the space sector, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on ⁠Monday, ​underscoring ⁠the need to possess sovereign technology in ⁠order to bolster security in ​the face of external pressures. "We need ⁠to invest in technologies ... that ⁠are ​not available right now in Europe, but are ⁠absolutely critical for our joint security," Domanski ⁠said, ⁠naming the space industry, during a joint panel ‌with ‌Germany's Economy Minister ​Katherina Reiche.

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