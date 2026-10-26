Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
US singer Chris Brown spared immediate jail sentence for UK affray charge
US singer Chris Brown was spared an immediate prison sentence in Britain on Monday for attacking a producer with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023. Brown, 37, was given an eight-month suspended sentence at London's Southwark Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of affray over the attack on Abraham Diaw at the Tape nightclub in February 2023.