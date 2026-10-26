Following is a ​summary ​of ‌current entertainment news ​briefs.

US singer Chris ‌Brown spared immediate jail sentence for UK affray charge

US singer ‌Chris Brown was ‌spared an immediate prison sentence in Britain on Monday ⁠for ​attacking ⁠a producer with a tequila bottle ⁠in a London nightclub ​in 2023. Brown, 37, was given an ⁠eight-month suspended sentence at ⁠London's ​Southwark Crown Court having pleaded guilty to ⁠a charge of affray ⁠over ⁠the attack on Abraham Diaw at the ‌Tape ‌nightclub in February ​2023.