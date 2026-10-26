Iran will not discuss its nuclear programme at talks on Monday, senior official says

Iran ​will ‌not discuss ​its nuclear programme at talks ‌on Monday with members of the Mecca Pact, a ‌senior Iranian official told ‌Reuters, adding that the United States must first meet ⁠Tehran's ​conditions ⁠to end its war against ⁠Iran permanently.

Iran’s proposal, conveyed ​to Washington through mediators ⁠in mid-September, includes lifting a ⁠US ​blockade of Iranian ports, easing sanctions on ⁠Iranian oil exports and ending ⁠hostilities on ⁠all regional fronts.

(Writing by Parisa ‌Hafezi, ‌Editing by Timothy ​Heritage)