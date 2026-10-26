Iran will not discuss its nuclear programme at talks on Monday, senior official says
Iran will not discuss its nuclear programme at talks on Monday with members of the Mecca Pact, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, adding that the United States must first meet Tehran's conditions to end its war against Iran permanently.
Iran’s proposal, conveyed to Washington through mediators in mid-September, includes lifting a US blockade of Iranian ports, easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports and ending hostilities on all regional fronts.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Timothy Heritage)