INSTANT VIEW-Anthropic IPO filing to put AI investment boom to the test

Anthropic made its US IPO filing public on Monday, edging toward ​what could be the first stock market debut ​by a frontier AI lab and ‌laying out ​the promise, costs and risks of building AI meant to transform the global economy. The IPO comes at a time when market volatility has thinned the fall listing ‌calendar and rising borrowing costs have sharpened investor concerns over the debt-fueled AI investment boom.

U.S. stock index futures got a brief boost after the IPO filing, with Wall Street's main indexes opening higher. COMMENTS:

JOSH STEVENS, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CRESALTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, COLORADO "I'm ‌optimistic about AI as a technology. And Anthropic is certainly exciting. But are we going to rush in ‌and buy at the IPO? No. Even great ideas or business models end up seeing their share prices come down to attractive levels during times when investors are reassessing demand and supply. And then, you've got an opportunity to go in and buy."

PETER ANDERSEN, FOUNDER OF ANDERSEN ⁠CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, BOSTON "I ​think it's a significant ⁠milestone in the development of artificial intelligence. And the outcome of this IPO will be fairly indicative of the sentiment for continuing to support capital ⁠expenditures in the development of artificial intelligence."

THOMAS HAYES, CHAIRMAN, GREAT HILL CAPITAL, NEW YORK "In the general sense of a business ​doing $16 or $32 billion annualized revenue, and losing $80 to $160 billion a year, a $1.5 trillion valuation seems rich. The offering ⁠is for the faithful, that sooner or later, they're going to get some return on that invested capital. The price could go up because ⁠they'll control ​the supply of stock that they issued, but in the long term, it's a weighing machine and losing that amount of money on that investment until they turn the corner, which is many years out, you'll have ⁠better places to buy it than at the initial public offering."

"If people are raising cash for the Anthropic IPO ⁠with funds from the current ⁠hyperscalers in Mag Seven, that could be a headwind in coming weeks. It will be dependent on what we see in earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon this week."