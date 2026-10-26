Tennis-Chwalinska withdraws from Tokyo Open due to thigh injury

French ​Open runner-up ​Maja Chwalinska ‌has withdrawn ​from this week's Tokyo Open ‌due to a thigh injury sustained at the Wuhan Open where ‌she won her first WTA ‌tour title. Chwalinska beat Polish compatriot Iga Swiatek in the Wuhan semis this ⁠month ​before ⁠overcoming Sonay Kartal in the final.

"I ⁠travelled to Tokyo early for ​physiotherapy and on-court practice, doing everything ⁠possible to recover in time, ⁠but ​unfortunately, I am still not ready to compete," Chwalinska ⁠posted on Instagram on Monday. The Tokyo ⁠Open ⁠started on Monday.