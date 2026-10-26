Audi defends US plant announcement alongside US President Trump

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 22:09 IST
Audi defends US plant announcement alongside US President Trump

​Audi defended ​its decision to ‌appear alongside ​US President Donald Trump when announcing plans ‌for its first US factory, saying it accepted an invitation to present ‌the project jointly with the ‌president solely in the interests of the company. Audi said it was aware that ⁠CEO ​Gernot ⁠Doellner's appearance with Trump in Georgia on ⁠Saturday had caused questions and irritation over ​what was perceived as political ⁠endorsement.

The Volkswagen-owned premium carmaker said the ⁠planned Georgia ​plant was strategically important to improve competitiveness in the United ⁠States, a market where Audi is currently ⁠not ⁠profitable despite strong growth potential.

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